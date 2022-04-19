SPOKANE, Wash. - Masks or no masks? That's the question many are asking since a federal judge in Florida ruled against mask mandates on public transportation and a Biden administration official said masks will no longer be required while that ruling is reviewed.
"Certainly no one here is trying to provoke uncertainty with passengers," Jen Psaki, a White House official said.
On Monday, a U.S district judge out of Florida said the mandate was unlawful because it exceeded the authority of the CDC and was implemented without taking the proper steps.
Since then, there has been confusion as to what that means for the general public and those here in Spokane.
Bidens administration said masks will no longer be required until that ruling is reviewed. But it has caught many by surprise as the CDC just extended the mask mandate on public transport, which would've ended Monday, instead, to May 3rd.
"We also think the mask mandate should be in place and that it's safer for individuals who are flying to continue to wear masks. We would tell anyone sitting out there, we recommend you to wear a mask on the airplane, and then as soon as we can provide an update form here hopefully soon we'll provide that to you," she said.
After the White House's announcement airlines have been forced to choose a side.
Alaska Airlines tweeting out that face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately.
Delta saying masks are now optional for employees, and customers following the White House's announcement.
And SEA-TAC also tweeted they are no longer requiring it.
But what does that mean for folks here in Spokane? Will they continue to mask up? Well not so fast.
"I think it is great if people don't feel like they want to be wearing a mask they shouldn't be required to do so. We're still trapped on one little airplane throughout the trip so I really don't think the mask gives you much advantage or disadvantage," Roman Oberemok, who was at the airport said.
"I think it's good as long as we can keep everyone safe in the airport," Kelsey Doyle who was about to board a plane said.
"It's a good thing. It's amazing and thank you," Yassine, another passenger said.
"I'm actually really looking forward to it also cautiously optimistic because the goal is to be kind right and to respect others' fears and concerns," Emily Nielsen, who was waiting for a plane said. "If were sitting on the plane without masks and someone around us was nervous and said would you mind wearing your mask 'oh my gosh, yeah! No problem we're wearing a mask if it makes you more comfortable but at the same time having been vaccinated, having had covid, all those things, we feel for our own safety, we're fine."
"If people choose that they don't want to wear it that's fine don't wear it." "Personally I think everybody should wear them," Daniel Sage, who was waiting at the bus/train station said.
Now, if you're trying to ride a bus in city limits, Spokane Transit Authority officials tell KHQ you will still need a mask.
And White House officials still recommend you wear masks on public transit. The Department of Justice may likely still appeal Monday's ruling, but that won't happen overnight.