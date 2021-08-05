UPDATE AT 3:35 PM
The missing girl has been located safely, according to Spokane Tribal Police.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE AT 10:00 AM
LONG LAKE, Wash. - Spokane Tribal Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who is believed to have left on a mountain bike Thursday morning.
Police said the girl, named Ascencion, left Martha Boardman Road between 6-7 a.m. and may be on a black mountain bike.
Spokane Tribal asked anyone who has seen or has information about Ascencion to contact her mother, Anna Joseph, or call them at 509-258-4569.