SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested 25-year-old twin sisters in connection to a series of cyber-stalking incidents including death threats and pictures of dead or mutilated animals online, and spotted multiple "occultist" items during a search of their home.
Back in June, Crime Check received a call from a citizen stating she was being sent threats and inappropriate images online via Facebook. She emailed SPD over 100 screen shots ranging from written threats, pictures of children, pictures of dead people with "you're next" written on them, mutilated/dead animals, genitals and anime characters.
All the threats or images were sent from either Martia or Makayla Alderman. SPD found sufficient probable cause to charge Martia with 10 counts of felony cyber-stalking and Makayla with eight.
On Aug. 6, both Martia and Makayla were taken into custody without incident at a residence near the 600 block of S. Helena St.
While serving a search warrant at the residence, SPD officers made numerous concerning observations:
"Knowing that Martia Alderman had a 3 year old child in the residence, officers observed that in the middle of the living room there was a pentagram made from melted wax and candles and that the candles had been burnt to the base. The candle base was melted to the floor, appearing to have been an open and exposed flame. In the pentagram there were various items and trinkets, such as razor blades. There were other occultist items and writings throughout the residence but one other safety concern for a child was the fact that there were two large fixed bladed hunting knives found in the apartment. One in the living room and one under a couch along with a hatchet, easily accessible by a child. Due to concerns for the child, Child Protective Services was contacted in reference to Martia’s child."
Martia and Makayla were transported and booked into Spokane County Jail on the 18 combined counts of cyber-stalking.
