SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane U.S. Border Patrol agents detained a suspect with an active arrest warrant and turned them over to Spokane Police on Sunday.
A Border Patrol K-9 was alerted to two duffel bags during transportation check duties at the Spokane Intermodal Bus Station. Each bag contained a small amount of marijuana.
Agents found that one of the owners of the bag had an active warrant for forgery out of Benton County, and they were detained and turned over to the custody of Spokane PD.
The Border Patrol says the amount of illegal marijuana located in the duffel bags didn't meet federal prosecution guidelines, so the other owner was cleared for warrants and released. Agents did however seize the narcotics and turned them over to the DEA for destruction.
“Border Patrol Agent authorities are not limited to immigration law,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon. “When conducting Border Patrol operations, there is always a possibility of encountering individuals, such as this person, who have committed other crimes and is wanted by another jurisdiction. In those instances, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that appropriate action is taken.”