Spokane United We Stand plans big Lunar New Year celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a successful 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration, Spokane United We Stand hopes to achieve an even bigger and better celebration in 2023.
To accommodate the lofty goals this year, and thanks to strong community support, the organization will host festivities at the Spokane Convention Center.
“It is incredible to see how supportive and engaging the Spokane Community was at our 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration,” said Vina Cathcart, the event committee co-chair. “It is our hope that at any of our events, we can offer a place where the greater Spokane community has an opportunity to share in an essential part of Asian culture and heritage — and what better way to do it than with food and fireworks.”
The celebrations, which will start at 1 p.m. on Jan. 28, feature Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food samples, and live cultural performances throughout the day—kicking off with the Dragon Dance and culminating in the popular Lion Dance.
The night will be capped with a firework display at 7:00 p.m. to ring in the Year of the Rabbit.
The event is free for all ages, and open to everyone.