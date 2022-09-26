SPOKANE, Wash. - Autumn is officially upon us, and the City of Spokane is celebrating this weekend with the WSECU Fall Fest 2022! The event will run Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, with plenty to explore and enjoy.
With a petting zoo, urban pumpkin patch, and free horse and carriage rides, this festival aims to bring the countryside charm to the city. There will also be food booths, live performances, a magic show, an Artist Fair hosted by Spokane Arts, and more!
Surrounding businesses are encouraged to participate and may offer discounts or deals. Additional events near the park will also be underway, so get out and hit the town!
For more details, including event times and locations, visit the City of Spokane website: WSECU Fall Fest - City of Spokane
If you head down to check it out, feel free to send us your photos and tell us what your favorite Fall Fest feature was! Photo Submission