SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a maintenance manager at a Spokane Valley apartment complex allegedly used his master key to enter a woman resident's unit at night and sexually assault her.
Spokane Valley deputies responded to the complex off of E. 4th Avenue for a wellness check of the woman. When they arrived and contacted her, they said she was obviously frightened and in a soft voice told them the suspect was still in the apartment.
Deputies found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Lee R. McNutt, hiding naked in the bedroom and detained him.
Investigators have confirmed McNutt is the apartment maintenance manager of the complex and has a master key capable of accessing the units. They developed probable cause to charge him with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, second degree assault, harassments threats to kill and unlawful imprisonment.
McNutt was booked into Spokane County jail with no bond. He is scheduled to be seen in court on Monday.