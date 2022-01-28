Inside Travis Chapman's Spokane Valley dining room hangs a giant masterpiece. It's a replica of a Rembrandt that was stolen from a museum. Chapman watched a documentary on the heist and decided to recreate the stolen painting.
I'm far from an art aficionado, but it looks like the real deal to me, though Chapman quickly pointed out the painting materials were completely different. Still, it's awe-inspiring.
"I always liked art but never did it too seriously," Chapman says now sitting in his upstairs art studio. "It was painting with my daughters that I really started to enjoy it."
And as the folks of the internet already know, Chapman's really good at it.
"I just kept practicing and getting better and better," Chapman said as he casually walked past a nearly dead-on version of the Mona Lisa hanging in his stairwell.
Although obviously capable, the vast majority of Chapman's art isn't rooted in the greatness of a Da Vinci or a Rembrandt, Chapman's art living in the same universe and the same genius as Gary Larson.
"I'd say it's sort of ironic... you don't have to think too hard," Chapman smiled.
Chapman's art just takes a little more time than Larson's, which is sort of the point.
"He could get the point across with a lot simpler drawing," Chapman said of Larson. "It seems more funny to me if you spend a lot of time making a really stupid joke."
For the folks of Reddit, where many of his paintings go viral, and his 80,000+ followers on Instagram, fans of Chapman's get the jokes and he keeps painting the punchlines.
Some of them are so inside joke, some are better than others, some are duds," Chapman pondered. "It's definitely a major part of my life. I sell stuff daily."
He sells pieces locally and afar.
"I don't know why Germany likes memes so much, but I send them to Germany quite often," Chapman said.
And as Chapman has found out, there's something for everybody.
"Somebody out there relates to it almost perfectly," Chapman said of his pieces. "A lady that sells slot machines and breeds Yorkies bought my Yorkie slot machine painting."
While some art might make you think or feel, Travis Chapman's goal is mostly just to make you smile or laugh.
"I just have to keep creating things that are entertaining to me and hopefully they will be entertaining to other people," Chapman said.
If you'd like to see more of Chapman's art you can take a look at his Instagram, his Esty store or his website.