UPDATE August 13, 2019 AT 4:15 PM:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Avista outage that knocked out power for more than 2,000 homes and business in the Trentwood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has been partially resolved.
The Avista map shows there is now a smaller, more localized outage that is only affecting 11 people in the area.
Avista says the estimated time of service restoration is 6:30 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An Avista outage is affecting more than 2,000 people in Spokane Valley Tuesday afternoon.
According to Avista's website, the outage was reported at 12:53 pm on Tuesday, August 13 and is affecting 2,186 customers in the Trentwood area. The reason for the outage is listed as equipment failure.
The estimated time for restoration is 3:45 pm.