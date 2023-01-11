SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
While awaiting backup, the deputy saw a man at the entrance, later identified as 20-year-odl Cesar Ruiz, who then turned and ran back into the building despite orders to stop.
After advising the units enroute of the Ruiz's description and that the suspect was fleeing, another deputy spotted Ruiz as he run from the back of the site. A brief foot chase ensued, and the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody safely.
Investigators estimated over $20,000 worth of damage was done to the business during the failed burglary attempt. Ruiz's vehicle was found at the scene and seized as evidence, pending a search warrant.
Ruiz was booked into Spokane County Jail on two felony counts for first-degree burglary, and first-degree malicious mischief, as well as misdemeanor for third-degree theft. He was released on his own recognizance following his initial hearing.
The investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible.