SPOKANE, Wash. - If there were a fire, you'd hope your sprinkler system works. But, what if it's clogged with something as small as a rock? That's what an Fire Department Connection is for, or "FDC."
FDCs are like a fire hydrant for sprinkler systems. FDCs can supply water, or add more pressure, to sprinkler systems. But without the cap and swivel, the FDC is useless because the fire department can't connect their hose, and your business could be up in flames within a matter of minutes.
Spokane Valley Fire Fighter, Dustin Thurman, said he noticed several businesses in Liberty Lake were missing the FDCs brass caps and swivels. He suspects someone is selling the brass caps, and maybe making $40 bucks a piece off it. Whoever's been doing it, has gotten quite a few, but it's the business owner who has to pay the thousands of dollars it costs to replace it and clean it. Because now, things like rocks, can get stuck in the FDC.
"For example yesterday, I found a wasp nest in one of these wish several wasps still in it. That could go back into the system, plug it, and not allow the sprinkler system to work like it's supposed to," Thurman said.
Thurman is asking business owners to check their FDCs, and make sure their caps are on. The FDC is normally located close by the fire hydrant, if you can see through the pipe, your cap is missing. Something he recommends, since the caps are pretty easy to twist off, is buying a lock.
"We have a special key that fits right in here," Thurman said.
It's $250 for a set of two locks, but Thurman said it could save you thousands in the future, especially if there's something wrong with your sprinkler system and the fire department can't supplement water into the building. If you’d like to buy a lock, call the Spokane Valley Fire Department at 509-928-1700.
Thurman said he'll be checking scrap metal yards, to make sure owners are watching for the FDC thief, but if you see anyone tampering with an FDC, Thurman says call 911.