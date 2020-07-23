Spokane Valley car prowling suspect brandishes BB gun when confronted by homeowner

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley vehicle prowling suspect has been arrested after brandishing a realistic BB gun when confronted by a homeowner.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies responded to 10800 block of E. Nora at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22. A report had been made that a man was breaking into cars in the area.
The suspect had reportedly pulled a gun on the caller and was last seen running east.
The victim had seen the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Bogdan Pustovit, standing next to his sister's car. The victim told Pustovit to leave and noticed items in the car had been moved around.
Pustovit reportedly threw a flashlight at the victim when he was confronted and continued walking east on Mission. Pustovit then took off his backpack and pulled out what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol and said, "I don't want any trouble." When the victim approached him again, Pustovit put the pistol back in his backpack and ran south on Glenn.
The victim said he feared Pustovit would have shot him if he hadn't backed away.
Several deputies arrived in the area and a homeowner in the 1500 block of N. Glenn reported a man was in his neighbor's backyard attempted to hide next to a shed.
While deputies searched the backyard, they saw a man matching Pustovit's description and sweating profusely, walk out of a yard in the 11009 block of E. Maxwell. Pustovit eventually followed commands when deputies approached him.
Pustovit was taken into custody without incident. Deputies learned he'd dumped his backpack during his attempt to flee. It was found in the backyard of a nearby home.
Deputies found a silver and black BB gun, which was not easily distinguishable from a real firearm, in the bag.
A check of Pustovit's name also revealed a valid misdemeanor warrant for vehicle prowling and possession of stolen property.
It was determined that Pustovit did enter the car he was seen near on Wednesday, but nothing was stolen. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his warrant and new misdemeanor charges of assault, brandishing/intimidating with a weapon and vehicle tresspassing.
Pustovit, who showed six other arrests for similar crimes this year, was released on his own recognizance by the courts after being booked, according to the Sheriff's Office.
