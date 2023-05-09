SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – With a pair of six-to-one votes, Spokane Valley passed two ordinances in an attempt to curb illegal massage parlors.
The first ordinance will make massage parlors have to feature their licenses more prominently, while the second gives law enforcement more tools to deny, suspend or revoke licenses for shops that break the law.
According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, these ordinances are a result of an uptick in complaints about potential illegal massage parlors, possibly used for trafficking.
“We have very flagrant ads that are being put online advertising illegal sexual acts that are often connected with human trafficking,” he says.
Ellis also noted that Spokane Valley isn’t the only city dealing with these issues. In fact, multiple police agencies across the state executed 11 search warrants last week relating to a potential sex trafficking operation where 23 women were rescued, including three from a massage parlor in Richland.
“If we don’t address illegal activity, we’ll see more of it, and it will negatively affect neighboring businesses,” he says. “We have received multiple complaints from the community, as well as legitimate licensed massage therapy providers. An ordinance will provide a tool to help us address this issue.”
According to Emily Estes-Cross, a spokesperson for the city, Spokane Valley ordinances typically require three read throughs before a final vote, but they found this matter urgent enough to waive those rules.
“The reason that we decided to waive the rules, and we took that very seriously and we discussed it at great length before we decided to do that, is because the Police Department has wanted to move forward on some of these issues for a very long time,” Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley said. “And this gives them the ability to do that.”
The ordinance will be implemented within the next two weeks.