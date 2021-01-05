SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley City Council will be hearing from the public Tuesday night about their thoughts on the city's moratorium on planned residential developments.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the moratorium was put into place after city leaders said some developers were trying to use a loophole to build apartments in residential neighborhoods.
Tuesday's public hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. People wishing to comment can sign up to comment online by email and must alert the city clerk by 4 p.m.
