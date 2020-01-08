SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley's new mayor and deputy mayor were decided at a City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
According to a release from the City of Spokane Valley, Ben Wick was nominated and selected to serve as the city's new mayor. Council member Brandi Peetz was nominated and selected to serve as the deputy mayor.
Wick and Peetz will serve for the 2020-2021 term.
Wick served on the City Council from 2012 to 2015 and began a new term on the council in 2018. He's a fourth-generation Spokane Valley native and a graduate of East Valley High School and Eastern Washington University.
Peetz has served on the City Council since 2017 and has lived in Spokane Valley for more than 26 years. She's a graduate of Gonzaga University.
