SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley City Council and Planning Commission meetings are being moved out of Spokane Valley’s six-year-old City Hall as it undergoes reservations. Those meetings will now be held in CenterPlace Regional Event Center.
Spokane Valley officials started noticing problems with their $14 million building months after moving in back in 2017, and in 2020 they decided to seek legal ramifications against the contractors they partnered with in an attempt to recoup some costs for potential repairs.
Despite that case not coming to trial until this summer, the city approved up to $4.4 million dollars in January for investigations into the damages and potential repairs. Those repairs are now starting, as the city plans on replacing the council chamber walls.
“The current plan is to remove the exterior radius wall of city council chambers, pour a new foundation, and then rebuild that exterior wall,” Spokane Valley Public Information Officer Emily Estes-Cross said.
CenterPlace is about a 10 minute driving distance from City Hall, and the great room will serve as the meeting place. The City of Spokane Valley expressed that they wanted to make sure that citizens can still attend meetings, and have set up the technology to make sure Council Meetings are still streamed, and residents will have the ability to join on Zoom.