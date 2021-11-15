Spokane Valley City Hall
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -  The Spokane Valley City Hall and the CenterPlace Regional Event Center are closing Monday at 3 p.m. to allow staff to return home safely before winds hit the area.

The National Weather Service has forecast extremely heavy winds in the Spokane region through 10 p.m. this evening, which may result in widespread power outages and potentially unsafe conditions. 

