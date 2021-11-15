Spokane Valley City Hall
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley City Hall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center are closing Monday ahead of the heavy winds predicted to hit Spokane this afternoon. 

They said they are closing early at 3:00 p.m. to allow employees to get home safely. 

