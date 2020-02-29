The Spokane Valley community is showing support for a young girl diagnosed with kidney cancer.
On Saturday, a portion of all sales made at Swell Coffee were donated to help cover 4-year-old Jade Graczyk's medical treatments, who was diagnosed on February 10. Owner Alicia Thompson says Graczyk's story hits close to home.
"The type of cancer that Jade has is the same type that my sister had when she was two years old," Thompson said.
Thompson's sister Emily Castillo feels a special connection to Jade because of their shared battles, and hopes she can help her through this fight.
"I had my left kidney removed and was able to survive that, so it just gives all of us hope that she'll be able to beat this," Castillo said. "She's just a really strong, brave girl."
At last check, a GoFundMe set up for Graczyk's medical treatments has raised more than $31,000.
