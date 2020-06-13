Cevanah's parade
khqbcedit
A Spokane Valley family enlisted the help of the community to welcome their little girl home after a terrifying medical emergency.
 
On Saturday afternoon, a parade of cars, fire trucks, police cruisers and Spokane C.O.P.S. horses came down the street in front of six-year-old Cevanah Williams' house. Her family told KHQ that she has a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis, which makes tumors grow in her body.
 
Cevanah's sister Cierra Williams said she was airlifted to Seattle on Monday because a tumor behind her right eye caused her brain to swell and almost took her life. She wanted her sister's homecoming to be anything but ordinary.
"Since everybody can't come visit her because of COVID and her medical history, we thought it would be a great idea for her to see everyone and for everyone to see her in a drive by parade so she could get a little bit of everything," Cierra Williams said.
 
Cevanah's battle isn't over yet. She's had several surgeries for her condition over the course of her young life, but her family says they feel blessed to still have her with them and to know the community is behind them all the way.

Tags