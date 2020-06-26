SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department is looking at three different plans to open city pools this summer.
The city's three seasonal pools are at Park Road, Terrace View and Valley Mission parks.
The City's Park and Recreation Department said typically pools open around June 15, but with the COVID-19 pandemic pools will not open until Spokane County is in Phase 3 of the state's recovery plan.
Three different pool season scenarios are being considered, a 4-week, 6-week, and 8-week season. Each option concludes in late August and would operate within the 2020 aquatics budget with no additional funds required.
To comply with Washington State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, some pool features will be closed, including the lazy river at the Terrace View pool and the slide at Park Road pool.
Swim lessons have been canceled and open swim will be limited to 1.5 hours. There will also be temperature checks performed before entering the pool and staff will sanitize locker rooms and high touchable areas. Physical distancing will also be enforced.
For more information, click HERE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.