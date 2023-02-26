SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash involving a Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) deputy in Spokane Valley resulted in minor injuries Saturday night.
According to SVPD Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the deputy was driving with lights and his siren westbound on Sprague shortly before 10 p.m. when he collided with a van traveling south on University Road.
An initial investigation by SVPD found the driver of the van didn't stop at a red light at the intersection nor yield to the deputy's lights and siren.
The driver, an adult passenger in the van and the deputy were taken to the hospital for evaluation and additional treatment. Gregory said the injuries appeared to be minor.
SVPD requested the assistance of the Washington State Patrol, and Troopers responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.