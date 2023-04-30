SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two Washington State Patrol troopers and another driver were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a high-speed collision. Both troopers were released from the hospital later Sunday morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 19-year-old Spokane Valley woman and two troopers in a WSP patrol car were driving westbound on I-90 east of Broadway when the 19-year-old rear-ended the troopers at a high speed.
Trooper cadet Lawson and trooper Cook were both wearing seatbelts, according to a release from the patrol. WSP couldn't confirm if the 19-year-old was wearing a seatbelt, and charges are pending against her.
Both vehicles were totaled. Westbound I-90 was closed at Argonne for several hours as police investigated.