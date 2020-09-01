SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies potentially save a woman's life after she suffered a suspected overdose.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, deputies responded to a call of a woman not breathing.
A man and woman were tending to the victim when deputies arrived, all three reportedly appeared homeless.
The unconscious woman was breathing very shallow and ineffective breaths. Needle marks were seen on her arms and she was unresponsive.
Believing the woman was in medical distress and her life was in danger due to a possible opioid overdose, deputies administered one ampoule of Narcan, followed by a second ampoule when she remained unresponsive.
Within approximately one minute of receiving the second dose, the woman began to regain consciousness and sat up.
Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived and took over the woman's medical care. She agreed to go to the hospital to be evaluated and went to the ambulance.
Deputies began contacting other apparent homeless people who were near the incident to see if they saw what exactly happened. Shortly afterward, AMR personnel said the woman refused medical treatment against their advice and walked away.
"Addiction continues to plague our community, leaving destruction, pain and sometimes death in its wake," the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release. "Many programs and organizations are willing to help people who suffer from addiction, but the challenge continues to be getting the person to accept help as they take the long and challenging road to recovery."
