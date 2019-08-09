SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies have arrested a domestic violence suspect for the second time following another violent assault.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Chase Weiler was initially arrested on May 28. In that case, a victim told authorities Weiler pointed a pistol at her head and grabbed her by the throat during a heated argument.
During the investigation, the pistol believed to have been used during the assault was found and determined to be a BB gun.
Weiler was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.
On August 7, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence assault. The victim told deputies an argument the previous day escalated into a violent assault by Weiler.
During the assault, Weiler reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat, threw her against a wall and blamed her for his anger. He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat again and squeezed, causing her to feel dizzy, light-headed and her vision to blur. He also allegedly punched her and kept her from leaving.
A deputy observed injuries consistent with the victim's account of the assault and a domestic violence no contact order was in effect forbidding Weiler from having any contact with the victim.
Weiler was booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple domestic-violence-related charges, where he now remains with a bond totaling $100,000, which includes his charges from May.