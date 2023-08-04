SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a group of teens who have been notorious for stealing Kias, driving recklessly and dumping the vehicles in various areas after causing extensive damage.
On August 3 around 7:00 a.m., a Spokane Valley deputy found a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Hutchinson. It was abandoned and blocking a driveway in that neighborhood.
When observing the vehicle, there were distinct and fresh shoeprints all over the hood and roof of the car.
The suspects also appeared to use a marker and write their group name on the damaged Kia. Their group is known to regularly steal Kia vehicles and post them on social media.
At 7:45 a.m., the deputy began searching security cameras that may have recorded the event or other abandoned stolen vehicles. When looking through footage she found a reckless driver near E. Valley Way and N. Farr Road. The original call reported it to be a gray-colored Kia Soul and was doing "donuts" in a parking lot.
The deputy began to head that way, but the driver quickly turned east of Valley Way in an apparent attempt to avoid them.
Police lights went on and the deputy pulled behind the Kia Soul. The driver drove north on Felts at 80-100 mph.
After driving through multiple intersections and residential areas at 100 mph, the driver hit a power pole. Three boys got out of the car and ran on foot.
Multiple deputies set up a perimeter around the area and located the three suspects. A social media post from the driver showed that there were four boys with the stolen Kia.
The 16-year-old driver was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, malicious mischief, taking a motor vehicle without consent, attempting to elude a police vehicle and hit-and-run property damage.
The other two 15-year-old passengers were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
All three boys have been booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
This remains an active investigation and additional charges/arrests may be possible.