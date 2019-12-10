Spokane Valley deputies arrest man they say recklessly fired handgun from moving vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was taken into custody following, what the Spokane County Sheriff's Office described as a, "extremely volatile and potentially deadly encounter,"during which a pistol was fired into the air.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies responded on Monday, December 9, after a caller reported seeing the driver of a silver Cadillac hold a black pistol out of the driver's window, point it straight up into the air and fire one shot.
A little after 9:00 a.m., Deputy Walton found a vehicle matching the description near Greenacres and Mission. He tried to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Mohamed Abed, didn't stop. Instead, he continued to drive to his home in the 17900 block of E. Shannon.
Concerned that Abed may be luring Deputy Walton and a Liberty Lake Police officer who was assisting him. into a possible confrontation or ambush, Deputy Walton took out his patrol rifle and began giving commands for Abed to show his hands.
Instead, according to the Sheriff's Office, Abed started driving around the passenger's side of Deputy Walton's patrol car and toward the Liberty Lake Officer.
Deputy Walton requested emergency backup and yelled for Abed to stop, now pointing the rifle directly at him. Abed eventually backed into the driveway of the home and made several movements as if reaching for his waistband. Deputy Walton continued to issue commands and eventually Abed exited the vehicle with his hands visible.
During the entire confrontation, Abed was smiling, according to the Sheriff's Office.
After being taken into custody, Abed admitted to firing one shot into the air near Sprague and Fancher. When asked why, Abed smiled but did not answer. When asked if he understood that the bullet could have struck and hurt someone, he said, "What goes up must come down."
Abed continued to smile and laugh before and after another deputy reportedly asked him if he was angry when he fired the gun or if he shot for amusement.
Abed's girlfriend later arrived and explained that while in Florida, Abed was diagnosed with a mental illness and she had petitioned Florida courts to take away his gun rights, but her requests had been denied.
She said she didn't feel safe with Abed having access to firearms and gave deputies permission to retrieve three additional guns. All four firearms were booked into property.
Abed was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for drive-by shooting and fail to stop.
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.