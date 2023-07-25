SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a wanted and multi-time convicted felon after a traffic stop where they also found an illegal handgun.
On July 24 around 9:00 p.m., Spokane Valley deputies saw a 2002 GMC Sonoma cross over the marked center lane and make an abrupt and illegal turn near Trent and Dollar Rd.
As deputy stopped the vehicle, the driver moved into the back seat and appeared nervous when he explained he wasn't driving.
The driver was a 32-year-old man who had a nonextraditable warrant for a probation violation in Idaho, confirmed Spokane County misdemeanor for driving while suspended and was arrested for the warrant.
His criminal history also showed that he was a convicted felon on probation in Idaho for unlawful possession of a firearm. While in Spokane County he had convictions for attempt to elude law enforcement, unlawful possession of a fireman, taking a motor vehicle without consent, robbery in the first degree and malicious mischief.
The deputy asked the man if he discarded any illegal items or weapons while he was driving erratically. The man responded by saying that he found a gun under a park bench on Argonne earlier that day and it was inside the truck. He claimed that he was going to turn it over to law enforcement because he knows he is not legally able to have a firearm in his possession.
The female passenger and the truck's registered owner did not know that there was a firearm in the truck but told the deputy that the driver has been seen with the gun and has been talking about having a gun for protection.
A search warrant was issued and found a loaded .38 Special Revolver wedged between the driver's seat and the center console. The cylinder was filled with six unfired hollow point rounds and a serial number check showed no records.
The 32-year-old man has been transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for driving while suspended and a new felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.