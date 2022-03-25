walgreens robbery suspects

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery Friday morning at the Walgreens at 15510 E. Sprague Avenue.

Deputies said a caller reported two males entering the store, contacting an employee and demanding money from the register. Employees said one of the males flashed what appeared to be a firearm from his pocket.

Here's the identifying information police provided. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10035974. 

SLIDESHOW: Armed robbery suspects

1 of 4

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a green plaid sweater jacket with hood, mask, and black shorts.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male wearing a tan jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and black pants.

Possible car:  The suspects left the store and are believed to drive away in the pictured white (light-colored) 4-door sedan. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!