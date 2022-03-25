SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery Friday morning at the Walgreens at 15510 E. Sprague Avenue.
Deputies said a caller reported two males entering the store, contacting an employee and demanding money from the register. Employees said one of the males flashed what appeared to be a firearm from his pocket.
Here's the identifying information police provided. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10035974.
Suspect #1 is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a green plaid sweater jacket with hood, mask, and black shorts.
Suspect #2 is described as a white male wearing a tan jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and black pants.
Possible car: The suspects left the store and are believed to drive away in the pictured white (light-colored) 4-door sedan.