SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are asking for anyone who witnessed or has video of the pedestrian who was hit by a car the night of May 4. to help with their investigation.
Just before 8:45 p.m., the driver of a silver Hyundai Electra four-door sedan struck a man crossing on E. Sprague between Custer and Chronicle.
The man sustained severe injuries and will need months of treatment, according to police.
After receiving life-saving medical treatment at the scene, the man was taken to a hospital.
The adult female driver stayed on the scene and was contacted by deputies and traffic unit investigators.
Anyone with video of or information regarding the crash is asked to contact Corporal Todd Miller at (509)-477-3195.