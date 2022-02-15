police light vault.jpg

SPOKANE VALLEY, - An investigation is underway Tuesday on the 14100 block of E. 4th Avenue after a deceased male was found lying on the side of the road.

Spokane Valley deputies and traffic investigators believe it may be the result of a hit-an-run, but have not confirmed what exactly happened yet.

The road is closed down between S. Evergreen Road and S. Best Road as the investigation continues. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area.

Residents of the area or anyone who has information or surveillance video are asked to Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10018721.

