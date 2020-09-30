SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies in Spokane Valley are attempting to find a silver Toyota Prius in order to check the welfare of a possible domestic violence victim.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, at approximately 10:50 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a woman being assaulted in a parking lot in the 5600 block of E. Sprague Avenue.
Witnesses said the male driver hit the woman several times. When she exited the car, the man then grabbed her by the hand, pulled her back to the passenger door and pushed her back inside.
The man then reportedly got back in the driver's seat and drove away. The car was last seen traveling east through the parking lot.
Deputies believe the suspect and victim are married, according to information received as part of the investigation, and that the incident is domestic violence-related.
The car is described as a silver 2017 Toyota Prius with Montana license plates 134153L. Witnesses said there appeared to be a white sticker of a dog or a similarly-shaped animal on the driver's side door.
The man is described as white, approximately 5'05," 150 lbs., with dark hair and is believed to be in his 60s. He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt.
The woman is believed to be in her 70s and is described as tan/white, approximately 4'10," 110 lbs., with dark hair.
Anyone who has seen the car is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
The investigation into the incident remains active as deputies work to find the vehicle, check the woman's welfare and determine the facts of what happened.
