SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies were able to successfully resuscitate a woman who was found unconscious in a home and had no pulse late last week.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies responded to a welfare check on Friday morning (July 24) as a family member was worried for the well-being of a woman and she hadn't returned phone calls in several hours following an argument.
Deputy Logan Henry responded, but no one answered the door. He observed several dogs that appeared aggressive inside and noticed the woman's vehicle was in her garage. Deputy Joseph Wallace arrived at the home for assistance.
Deputies found an unsecured door and called for the woman but they got no response and the dogs continued to bark aggressively, seeming protective of the home.
Believing the woman was potentially in need of life-saving help, the deputies received permission to enter the home and both did so despite the risk of being bitten or attacked by the large dogs. After pushing past the dogs, they located the woman lying in the hallway, cold to the touch, unconscious with no pulse detected.
Suspecting overdose, Deputy Wallace began CPR while Deputy Logan grabbed and administered a Narcan dose. The woman was unresponsive to the first, and a second was administered as CPR continued.
Moments later medical personnel arrived and the deputies detected a pulse before the woman began breathing on her own.
Spokane Valley Fire Department and AMR crews took over care. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition but remains in the ICU.
