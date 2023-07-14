SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators are asking the public for help identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left the victim with serious injuries.
Spokane Valley Traffic Unit deputies were called to a reported hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on July 12 at 7:00 p.m.
The initial information indicated that a woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of E. Appleway Blvd and S. Dishman Road.
The vehicle was traveling north on Dishman, approaching Appleway, when they hit the woman crossing the street. The driver did not stop and continued driving on Dishman.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1995 to 2003 Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Classic, brown/gold in color with five-spoke wheels. The front passenger side of the vehicle may be damage, the extent of the damage is unknown and may only be a few scratches or dents.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.
If you have any information about the vehicle or the identity of the driver, please contact Traffic Unit Investigator Deputy G. Spencer at (509) 477-3118 or email at gspencer@spokanesheriff.org and reference case number 10102967.