SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are working to identify possible suspects who vandalized Browns Park over the weekend.
The weekend vandal posted graffiti all over the buildings and structures at Browns Park.
This is not only a crime but it must be cleaned by the Spokane Valley Parks/Maintenance Crews.
Law enforcement is urging people who live in the area or are passing by the park to report any suspicious activity anytime, especially during the evening/night hours when the park is closed.
Brown Park hours are 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. from April 15 - October 15.
If you know any information about this incident or happen to see any suspicious activity at any time, you are advised to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.