SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car.
Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
Deputies say on July 28 at around 11:15... they recognized a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck near Mullan and Sprague that matched a vehicle deputies say fled three times from them in the last month.
When deputies tried to stop him, he took off without stopping at stop signs and using the center lane to turn.
Deputies say Bewick turned north on Bowdish and continued to drive recklessly, without any front or rear lights.
Deputies later set up spike strips on Pines near Sinto if Bewick and three tires were cut.
Deputies eventually performed a PIT maneuver when it was safe. The truck spun into the center median, and although Bewick attempted to flee again, it was pinned in, preventing any escape.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, Deputies found a Glock 20, and over 200 pills believed to contain fentanyl.
Right now, Bewick remains in custody with his bond set at $25,500.