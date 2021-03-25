SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - On the morning of March 22, Spokane Valley Deputy Skye Ortiz responded to a report of a young boy found in the 5000 block of East Sprague by Walmart employees.
The boy, shaking and obviously cold, said he was waiting for his parents who were coming to pick him up from Seattle.
When Deputy Ortiz arrived, it was clear to him that the child has been out in the cold for hours. It appeared as if the child had been abandoned, but the information he provided did not appear in computer searches.
The child told Ortiz that he had been living on the streets and again claimed his parents were in Seattle. He said he had missed his birthday and was very cold.
Ortiz saw that the child was scared, alone, and in dire need of dry, warm clothing. He asked the Walmart employees to pick out clothes, books and other items which he bought for the boy.
The boy was then brought to Multicare Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation.
Ortiz, on his way to the hospital, remembered that the boy had missed his birthday, so he stopped to pick out a birthday cake to bring some happiness to the child.
Several other deputies drove by the hospital with their emergency lights on, giving the young man a special light show to let him know they cared.
As the investigation continued, Child Protective Services (CPS) arrived to help find the boy's parents or guardians. They learned that he had been providing a previous last name and had run away from the juvenile home he was living in on the evening of March 20. It appeared that he had been experiencing some mental health and behavioral issues and was in need of more long-term help than the deputies, store employees and hospital staff could provide.
CPS took custody of the child and the juvenile home where he lived was notified.