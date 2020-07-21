SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A welfare check of a man passed out in a car in Spokane Valley ended with his arrest after a deputy found methamphetamine, heroin, shaved keys and evidence of fraud.
On Friday, July 17, at approximately 2:40 p.m., the deputy responded to a parking lot in the 13900 block of E. Indiana where a man was reportedly passed out in the driver's seat of an SUV with the door wide open.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Walton found the man, later identified as 36-year-old Ryan Cheers, slumped over inside the car. Cheers showed signs of being under the influence and didn't wake up until the deputy shook him.
When Walton asked for Cheers' ID, he moved a camera case that had been sitting on his lap, behind the seat in an attempt to hide it. Cheers said he was looking for hie wallet, which was in his lap, while he continued to try and conceal the case. Meanwhile, he was being given commands to stop reaching around and keep his hands visible.
A check of his name revealed Cheers had his driving privileges suspended and he was under Washington State Department of Corrections supervision. He admitted to driving to the parking lot and was arrested. While searching him, Walton found a large amount of a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in addition to $640 in cash and two $100 bills that appeared to be counterfeit. A large amount of what was also believed to be methamphetamine was also found in the camera case.
In addition, the following was also found in the car:
- A bindle believed to contain a small amount of heroin
- $2,100 in what appeared to be counterfeit bills
- Four suspicious, possibly altered or forged checks
- 35 shaved keys, commonly used to steal vehicles
- Used grocery bags widely used to package illegal drugs for sales
- Four cell phones
- Two credit cards not in Cheers' name
- A glass pipe
- A notebook with various gift card company information
The Secret Service responded to investigate the counterfeit money and based on the amount of drugs found in addition to other paraphernalia, Cheers was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Cheers' local criminal history was found to be lengthy, according to the Sheriff's Office, and included charges of possession of a controlled substance, forgery, theft, fraud, and several other property and violent crimes.
Cheers was booked into the Spokane County Jail. The next day, following his appearance in court, he was released from jail on his own recognizance.
