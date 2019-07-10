SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman in Spokane Valley required two doses of Narcan to be revived after a heroin overdose over the weekend.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Michael Vicini responded to a Spokane Valley apartment on Saturday, July 6, after a caller reported a woman in her 20s was overdosing on heroin and was going in and out of consciousness.
Deputy Vicini arrived and found the woman laying unresponsive on a bed. She was pale, her body was limp and her lips were blue. He moved her to the floor and found a slight pulse and faint sounds of breathing.
Deputy Vicini administered the first nasal dose of Narcan but the woman remained unresponsive. He administered a second dose and soon after, began to see a change in her breathing. The color started to return to her face and lips and she became responsive to pain.
Spokane Valley Fire crews arrived and took over the woman's care. She became fully alert and was able to walk on her own out to an ambulance.