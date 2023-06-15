SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an armed robbery suspect from an incident on May 28. They have booked him into Spokane County Detention Center for robbery in the first degree.
On May 28, a man entered a 76 Gas/Convenience Store at 12309 E. Mansfield Avenue in Spokane Valley around 10 p.m.
The employee stated that the man was armed with a large butcher knife and tried to take e-cigarettes.
As the suspect pulled merchandise from the shelves, the employee grabbed a can of pepper spray and sprayed the suspect until he fled.
The suspect was described as a male wearing a dark hoodie with a mask covering his face. Major Crimes Detectives began investigating the robbery and successfully identified the suspect.
A search warrant was obtained, detectives and deputies developed a plan to safely serve the search warrant and take the suspect into custody.
On June 14, the juvenile suspect was safely taken into custody, followed by the search warrant service, where several items of value were discovered and seized.
The male suspect was transported and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for robbery in the first degree.