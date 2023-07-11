SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attempted to rob a Banner Bank.
Spokane Valley deputies were called to the Banner Bank on 10 N. Argonne Road on July 7 for a reported bank robbery.
As deputies arrived on scene, a bank teller told them that the suspect handed her a note demanding money. She told him that she had no money and opened her drawer to show that it was empty.
That specific Banner Bank is fully digital, so they do not carry money on hand.
The male exited the bank and was last seen going south on Argonne Road in a red SUV.
The employees describe the suspect as a male, possibly Hispanic or Black, wearing tan carpenter/construction type pants, a yellow long-sleeve reflective shirt, a black and white baseball hat and a medical/surgical type mask.
No one was injured during this attempted robbery and a firearm was not displayed, but employees believe that the suspect may have been concealing one.
The red SUV, believed to have been used during this incident was recovered and seized to be processed for evidence.
If you know or have seen this suspect, please call Major Crime Detective D. Meyer at (509) 477-3159 and reference case number 10100178.