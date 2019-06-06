SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives are asking Spokane Valley residents to be on the lookout after several apartment complexes have had rent checks or money orders stolen.
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives are attempting to locate the suspects who've used a long wire or something similar with a sticky substance on the end to fish checks out of drop boxes.
"These thefts have the potential to victimize multiple people and possibly cause thousands of dollars in loss if the victims are unable to stop payment in time," The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Detectives are trying to identify two white men seen on surveillance video at one of the victimized apartment complexes. It's believed they have information or are possibly involved in the thefts.
A white two-door hatchback passenger car was also seen in the area at the time of the thefts and possibly involved.
Residents and managers of apartment complexes are asked to be vigilant and report suspicious activity around their drop boxes, especially when it's dark outside.
If you have any information regarding these thefts or can help identify the men in the photos, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, and reference case #10076074.