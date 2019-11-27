Spokane Valley Detectives seeking help to identify theft suspect
The Spokane Valley Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the man walked out of a Walmart store on East Sprague with a 50-inch Vizio TV in his cart.
Employees asked to see his receipt, but he did not show them one. Security attempted to stop the man but he continued to walk away.
Employees than attempted to recover the TV in the parking lot but the suspect hit one of the employees and spit in their face.
The TV was recovered and the suspect left on foot.
Anyone who can help investigators identify this male is asked to call Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-3237 and reference #10148380.
