SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In a desperate attempt to flee, a 29-year-old man slammed his vehicle into two fully marked patrol cars, ultimately resulting in his surrender and arrest on June 19.
Earlier that day, Spokane Valley Deputies had responded to the 6200 block of E. Mallon for a reported suspicious vehicle. The caller had stated that he had heard a firearm slide being racked, leading police to believe that the owner of the vehicle would be armed.
When deputies arrived on scene, they activated the emergency lights of their patrol cars and blocked all surrounding avenues of escape. The driver of the truck reversed his car quickly into one patrol car, then pulled forward and reversed again into another patrol car.
Eventually, after allegedly realizing that there was no escape, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of Assault 2nd Degree and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle.
A BB gun was found underneath the driver's seat of the car.