SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A local elementary school says seven out of 10 students struggles to find enough to eat. They are hoping our community can step up to help them not worry as Christmas break approaches.
"The holiday season is particularly hard," said Ness Elementary teacher Erin Peterson. "There isn't always food security in (our student's) homes."
Ms. Peterson said she recently asked her students how many of them wanted to have a snack each day but couldn't because their home simply didn't have enough food.
"Every student raised their hands," she said. "It was really powerful moment. There's so much more of a need that even I was aware of."
That's why Ms. Peterson reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner, asking for help to raise awareness about their snack drive.
The effort is in partnership with the Spokane Culinary Arts Guild. They hope to send every student home with snacks for the holiday break.
Those interested in helping are encouraged to bring high protein snacks to the main office at Ness Elementary in Spokane Valley. They also have an Amazon wish list where you can have your donation sent directly to the school.