SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members saved a dog that fell through fragile ice on Shelley Lake.
On Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. members of EOT responded to reports of a dog that had fallen through the ice and into the frigid water.
While tethered to EOT members on shore, Diver Deputy Stephan Moore put on an ice rescue suit and made his way to the ice to rescue the pup. While approaching, Deputy Moore broke through the ice, grabbed the dog then signaled to the other EOT members to pull them back to shore.
Spokane Valley Firefighters also responded and provided medical aid to the very cold and wet pup. SCRAPS arrived on scene and are now caring for the dog.
"The Emergency Operations Team is well-equipped and trained for ice and water rescue. People who do not have this type of equipment and training should not attempt a rescue like this. Hypothermia can occur in minutes, leaving a well-intentioned rescuer to become a victim of a possible life-threatening situation."