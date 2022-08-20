SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark.
“Too close to home," said Amy Haynes. "You just don’t think stuff like that will happen to you."
Haynes, her husband, and their 10-year-old son were in the safety of their home at an apartment complex on Main and Felts when bullets flew past their windows. One shot through their master bedroom wall.
Before it happened, Haynes and her son had been asleep, while her husband was relaxing in the living room, watching TV. Within seconds, their quiet night at home turned into a crime scene.
And the suspect? He was someone the family had never met before.
“I don’t even think it really hit me until a few days later, what actually happened,” she recalled.
When asked how she felt when she realized they'd been involved in drive-by shooting, Haynes said, “Very violated.”
It was not until Aug. 18 that Haynes learned the alleged shooter's identity was a man named Damian Dunigan, and he had been arrested.
Dunigan appeared in court for the first time Thursday and is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and one drive-by shooting charge.
“It didn’t even cross my mind, that it was a drive-by,” said Haynes.
Dunigan is being held on a $750,000 dollar bond at the Spokane County Jail.
According to court documents, Dunigan was targeting a specific person who lived in apartment number 34. However, the bullet hit apartment number 31, where Haynes lives with her family. They had no involvement with either the shooter or the intended target, other than living a few doors away.
Dunigan alleges he had gotten into an argument leading up to the shooting with the man he was trying to kill, according to the court documents. Instead, the bullets intended for his target missed, and only sheer luck prevented an innocent mother, father, or child from being seriously maimed or killed.
"People who have nothing to do with it, who had a kid living there,” Haynes said. “A sleeping kid should not have to worry about a bullet coming through his bedroom window. A parent shouldn’t have to worry about a bullet coming through their window.”
Haynes said the neighborhood around her apartment complex is not always the safest, but now after this drive-by shooting, she and her family look forward to eventually finding a new place to call home.
This is not the first time a drive-by shooter missed their target this year. In May, a man named Gregory Lynch shot 20-year-old Daisy Brough through the door of her residence, hitting her temple, spine, and lung and paralyzing the young mother. He'd been targeting a different person who lived at the residence.
A boy in north central Spokane was shot while on his couch in a drive-by incident in April.
Another unintended victim was shot through the door a motel room and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in April.
On the whole, Spokane is set to hit a record high for drive-by shootings this year, and investigators say the reasons are complex and varied. But the danger posed is not just to a small portion of the community.
"These are still shootings that are happening in the street. Bullets are going into people's homes," Spokane Police officer, Corporal Nick Briggs, told KHQ in March when addressing the issue. "The public at large is certainly at risk from this type of conduct, not just people who are being targeted."