SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - People living in a Spokane Valley home had to call in the fire department when they failed to put out flames that started in their basement.
There were two adults and four children in the house Wednesday night. They noticed a strange smell and smoke coming from the basement. The homeowner brought the garden hose down and begun attacking the fire which started under a desk.
The fire persisted and continued to grow despite the resident's efforts. At that time, all six evacuated the home safely.
Spokane Valley fire crews made quick work of the flames after being alerted of it's location. However, there was already significant smoke and fire damage done by the time they arrived, making the home currently unlivable. The Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing.
No one was injured. Fire crews did however learn that there were no working smoke detectors in