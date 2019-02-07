Spokane Valley family escapes fire hours after changing batteries in smoke detector

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's something Spokane Valley mom, Amanda Knox, doesn't want to think about.
"If you hadn't changed it, this could have been a completely different story," she said.
Just after midnight Thursday morning, she woke up to her youngest son yelling for help. A fire had erupted in her kitchen and was quickly spreading through their apartment.
"We had no socks on, no shoes on, we just ran out the door," Knox said.
Huddled with her kids in her car, Knox called 911 praying and hoping.
But it's what happened earlier in the night that has her feeling extremely grateful.
Just before bed, Knox's apartment complex lost power, forcing them to replace the battery in a smoke detector that had started beeping. It's a move that firefighters say ultimately saved their lives.
"I do feel lucky, we are all safe; yeah, I do feel lucky," Knox said.
The Red Cross is now assisting Knox and her family.
Her message now is simple: "If anybody is out there who doesn't think smoke detectors are important, go check them all."
People in Spokane Valley can actually have firefighters come to their homes and install smoke detectors free of charge. Just call the Spokane Valley Fire Department.