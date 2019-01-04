Friday before 5 am, Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to an apartment fire. One of the people who live there, Skye Carrell, told KHQ that when she woke up, and her apartment was full of smoke.

Skye said she could smell a fire, but didn't see any flames. That’s when she called 9-1-1.

The reason she couldn't see the fire, was because, firefighters said, the flames were between the wall and her chimney.

Spokane Valley Firefighters are still working to officially determine what caused the fire, but Skye said she had a good idea of why this happened.

She thinks it's because no one had cleaned the chimney in over a year, and firefighters agreed that's probably what caused today's fire.

With two small kids in the house, Skye said she did her best to remain calm, since this happened to her when she was their age.

"When I was younger, my house burnt down, so I just knew that you needed to stay calm. I have a dog, and she doesn't do very well with yelling, so I needed to get the dog out, and get everybody else up and just breathe," Carrell said.

The kids and two other adults all made it out in time, and so did their downstairs neighbors.

Something precious that also made it out, Skye's pictures that were on her fire mantel. She said her mother passed away last year, so she quickly grabbed her mom's photos before the fire got too big.

Skye said she has family in the area, so they will be staying there until their house is back together.